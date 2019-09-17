I’ve never been much for football. I watch a game on occasion, although it is usually not my choice, but I have never really found myself pulled in. That is until I went to a game in person.
I went to my first college football game, and it was, at the risk of being cliché, a magical experience. I was seeing everything in person instead of on a screen. I was feeling the energy of the crowd, feeding off of it. I should also point out that I typically do not do well in crowds either, but this was different. It was not an anxious feeling I was having, it was pure excitement. I was watching the Mississippi State Bulldogs clean the field with some little non-conference team, that we had to pay to even get to play us, but that didn’t matter to me. To me, it was as if I was at the Superbowl, and anyone besides the New England Patriots had just won. In other words, good.
I attended the game with my mom and my brothers, who had been to one game before that, but I was not interested in going. They were the ones who encouraged me to tag along, and for that, I will be forever grateful. They encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone and experience something new.
Fast-forward to the present, and I cover high-school football games on Friday nights. I witnessed one of the most exciting football games to date this past Friday when covering the Hebron Christian Eagles taking on the Delta Academy Raiders. It was a close game as the two teams traded blows. I felt that same sense of glee watching the ball flying through the air or running along the ground. My brothers also tagged along with me for this particular game, and that made it all the more enjoyable. We shared valuable time together while watching a hard-fought football game.
That’s really what football is about though isn’t it? The fight? We don’t show up to see our respective teams roll over and let the other team run away with it. We want to see them fight for the victory, or if they lose, we want them to go down swinging. It truly is the thrill of the fight that drives us.