We are all aware of the superheroes that grace the silver screen every few months.
Superman, Spider-Man, Batman and Wonder Woman just to name a few.
However, what about the unsung heroes, the real life ones who are there to save us when we really need it? That's right, I'm talking about your local first responders.
These people wake up every morning, prepared to lay it all on the line for you and I, so that we may stay safe and enjoy the lives that we have all been afforded.
This is a noble calling, and not just anybody can answer it.
It takes a very special person to fill the shoes.
I mean think about it, who is there when your house is on fire, is it Superman? No, its the fire fighters.
What about when you have a car accident and need assistance, does Spider-Man take the report? No, it's the police.
They all work tirelessly to make sure that the communities they serve are safe and for that, I offer them the utmost praise.
Being across the street from both the police and fire departments in Houston, I see much of the regular day-to-day operations.
They are constantly either checking the equipment to make sure it is ready at a moment's notice, or maintaining the station and its lawn to reflect kindly on the image of the city. However, when that alarm sounds, they drop everything and leap into action.
It is really quite impressive to see.
As someone who covers emergency situations as well, I can vouch for the voracity of which these people work too.
When a house is on fire, the fire department wastes no gearing up and entering the blaze to fight the fire.
When there is a chase in town, the Police and Sheriff's Departments work their hardest to bring it to a satisfactory close while preventing damage/injury to the public.
The ambulance is always on scene at accidents and fires, ready to check anyone out and make sure that no one is injured.
So, next time you see a first responder, you should thank them, because they are always there for you.