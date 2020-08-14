Last week, the Houlka and Thorn Volunteer Fire Departments held a food drive to collect for the food pantries at two local churches.
This act of kindness was not at all out of character for the firefighters around here.
However, it was something that one of them said that got us thinking.
While at the event, one of the firefighters made the comment that this was a way to give back to the community and show that they are invested in it because being a firefighter is about more than just fighting fires.
This really resonated.
These people risk their lives going into burning buildings, and as such they seem invincible, but they are really just one of us. They have families, they have lives outside of firefighting and they care deeply about the communities they serve. They are neighbors with these people, and a loss to them is a loss to everyone.
That is what is at stake when they respond to a call. They are fighting for everyone.
That is why they do things such as the food drive. To see someone suffering is unbearable, especially when it is in your own back yard. These people have already shown that they were willing to go above and beyond to serve the people in their communities, and things like this are an extension of that.
They see a problem and they immediately work to solve it.
It is this selflessness that makes them true heroes. They are the heart and soul of their communities, because without them, there would be no community.
It is time they were recognized for their sacrifices. They give and give and give and never ask for anything in return. It is against their nature to ask, even when in need, however, they will not hesitate to give us the shirt off of our backs. That is truly admirable.
It takes a certain kind of person to dedicate their lives the way that there people have, and we thank God for them each and every day.
Thank you for all that you do, we could not make it without you.