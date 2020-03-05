The time is here once again. It is time to dawn a pair of Oakleys and a Columbia fishing cap and get out on the ponds and rivers to snag those beautiful green scaly monsters.
I am of course talking about the start of bass fishing season. Now some professionals will laugh at me and tell me it’s always fishing season. To that I say, I don’t like fishing in the cold and that is that.
No one needs to be shivering, only to hold up a two-pounder that’s going to look awful and dark because it’s been sleeping at the bottom of the pond. As a member of Generation Z, I am looking for that pretty fish that is Instagram worthy. I want a fish that puts up a fight, not some scrawny boy who hasn’t been eating big meals for weeks on end who is just wishing to be pulled out of the cold water.
We all know that fishing is better when it’s hot. Granted it’s not actually hot just yet but this is the time to knock of the rust. Relearn the knots and how to hook a bait now when you’re not dripping sweat on your hands. Also get your t-shirt and hat game on point so you can go out and be the freshest angler out on the boat.
Now you may be reading this and thinking to yourself, “This guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, and you would be right. I am not a master fisherman, I am a hobby man at best. I know what I’m doing, but I don’t claim to be able to call out the scaly demons from the deep. I just love hanging out and casting lines and on the rare occasion ripping a five pounder from the deep. But to all those fishing fanatics out there I say, “God speed and good fishing.”