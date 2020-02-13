It is that time of year again. Valentine’s Day. It is the season of love, and showing others how much you care.
I am here to propose another idea. Do not limit your love and affection to your significant other to one day a year.
It has become a custom to treat our significant others on certain days of the year. I have a radical idea, do it throughout the year. Surprise them with acts of kindness and love throughout the year. Make every day Valentine’s Day.
You would be surprised at the reception. I am not saying that we don’t show our love, I am just saying that maybe we let it fall to the wayside as far as priorities sometimes. Do not misunderstand me though. I am simply saying random acts of kindness can go a long way.
As Forrest Gump said, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”