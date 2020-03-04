On Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon, there was a historical moment in Houston, the bell in the clock tower of the courthouse rang out for the first time in years, and it was the metaphorical soundtrack to the resurgence of Houston.
The bell had been down for years, that is until Bobby Sanderson took on the job of restoring it. He put in the effort, and with some help from Walter Archer from A&A Electric, whom he mentioned by name, he restored it to its former glory.
At 12, Houston was bathed in the melodious tone of the bell, and it brought back memories for those who had previously heard the bell toll, and created memories for those who had not.
We at the Chickasaw Journal posted a video to our Facebook page and it absolutely blew up. At the time of writing this, it was sitting at 128 likes and 5,000 views. People took to the page, commenting their memories, and sharing their love for the town and the bell.
This shows the love that people, who currently live or have lived in Houston hold for their town. This bell is a symbol of the progress that Houston is making towards a brighter future that includes many new additions and improvements. It also symbolically represents the kick off of the square revival project, which is to include new sidewalks. They are also close to beginning work on the theater which the city bought last summer. It will serve as an arts center and base of operations for the community theater.
It is amazing to see the work being done and being at the metaphorical epicenter of it all.
So, it may not seem like much, getting a bell for a clock working, but to the city of Houston, as previously mentioned, it is an anthem of sorts, for all the good times past, and the ones surely to come.