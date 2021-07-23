Traveling the country, people often ask me the name of my hometown. After hearing my response, most then ask me to name widely known businesses and the number of red lights in our town. I am unbothered by the questions because I enjoy meeting new people. These moments allow me to expand my knowledge and share my love for 38851.
As I daily converse with children and adults and hear them talk about their principles, I have become more and more grateful. Even with the little or much our various homes had, we were thankful to have each other. We are advanced learners in flipping mundane moments into meaningful memories. We were taught to hold doors, dress presentably and use polite language. Before we had treadmills, we hit the pavement; before we had filet mignon, we fried chicken, cooked a pot of rice and bowed our heads to give thanks; before we had numerous selections of clothes and shoes to wear, we put on what we had and counted that as a blessing.
Moreover, we were taught to have faith and not be tossed about with every wind of doctrine. We witnessed individuals value our communities and loved ones. There is a common cliche proclaiming, “It ain’t worth writing home about.” Well, this is worth me writing home about!
Houston, be tenacious in modeling faith over doubt, right over wrong, consciousness over inattentiveness, togetherness over division, love over hate. I encourage you to continue to live with hopeful expectations and passion concerning the seeds you are planting. In truth, though stretching is painful, you must continue to stretch for lasting, deep-rooted growth to flourish.
Families, lay down guard rails around your children as a form of boundaries. Yet, be delicate and purposeful in helping them unfold and blossom. Always remember to create priceless moments. You can take a trip, read an adventurous book or watch a captivating video. Create instances for children to see a world bigger than just their neighborhoods. Likewise, be sure to steward the little ones so they can move about with traits that are positively contagious and transferable from generation to generation.
Please live a life that matters and is a blessing to others. Jointly, be sure to exhibit courage and walk through every door God opens. Houstonians, remain dedicated to refining your signature artistry of building empathetic, responsible, remarkable citizens. In like manner, make certain to celebrate achievements and resiliently weather storms as one community.
Dearest citizens, hopefully, you can always find beauty in our hometown. Growing up there, people had good old-fashioned ways, and I relish the foundation on which these traditions were based. I encourage you to relentlessly commit yourselves to acquire the tools necessary to be Houston United. As I continue to sojourn through life, I will always and forever be proud to be from Houston, Mississippi.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.