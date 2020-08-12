OKOLONA – Chief Tommie Ivy, Sr. was sworn in as the Town Marshall of Okolona on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The ceremony was held in the Okolona Minipark, and many people turned out in support of Ivy. They included citizens, city officials and law enforcement.
Ivy took the oath of office with his hand on the Holy Bible in view of the crowd, and then a balloon release of blue balloons was held.
Ivy was declared the winner of the election ini 2017, even though it was initially declared that William Randle won by one vote. Ivy challenged the results, and it was ruled that he had actually won by two votes, and thus Randle was removed from the post and was barred from running in the special election. Randle in turn challenged the ruling that barred him from the special election.
The State Supreme Court found that Randle had in fact been unfairly excluded from the previous special election.
That ruling prompted the newest special election for the post, and this time, Ivy was declared the victor.
Ivy, however, is not concerned with this, he has only one thing on his mind.
“I'm ready to go to work,” he said. “Serving the people of Okolona like I always have. I came back to run, that's what I did, and I am here to try and better the town.”