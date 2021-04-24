HOUSTON – Independent candidate for Houston Mayor, Sean Johnson, was disqualified from the race on Monday, April 19 by the election commissioners due to incorrect paperwork.
Johnson was notified via a certified letter that he was to appear before the committee in a hearing on April 19.
He was able to find out that the issue was with his paperwork, so he hired an attorney and they came before the committee to defend him.
The issue was the Johnson did not fill out the blanks at the top of each petition telling who the candidate was and what they were running for, therefore the paperwork was not accepted.
“It's unfortunate that this happened and couldn't be resolved,” said Johnson. “I look forward to continuing to work with people in Houston to better this community.”
The City of Houston also released a statement on the matter.
“On April 19, 2021, the Houston Municipal Election Commission did not certify Sean Johnson’s Candidate Petition for Independent Candidate for Mayor due to insufficient completion of his paperwork.”
Following the hearing, the commissioners voted, 2-1, to disqualify Johnson.
Brenda Crawford and Elywin Wesco voted in favor of disqualification and Dianne Clark voted against it.
Johnson officially confirmed that he would not be pursuing the issue any further on Thursday afternoon, stating that he would continue his work as a citizen of Houston.
“I am not going to pursue it anymore, we've got a concert series coming up this summer, we've got events practically every week from here on out. I've got a lot of work in front of me and I just don't have time to appeal it. I hope to be able to work with the new board in July.”
Incumbent Stacey Parker is the only remaining candidate in the race for mayor and will therefore serve another term.