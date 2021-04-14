Lieutenant Commander Derek L. Jones will be retiring from the United States Navy.
Jones, a native of Houston, Mississippi, and the son of Lorenzo and Willie Jean Jones, enlisted in the United States Navy in June 1988 at Recruit Training Command, San Diego, CA. Upon completion of recruit training, he attended his initial culinary training for Mess Management Specialist “A” School. In September 2000 he attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Jones’ enlisted sea and shore tours include USS WISCONSIN (BB 64), USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69), and USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3). His shore assignments include Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit TWO JEB Little Creek VA, and Division Officer Naval Brig Norfolk VA.
In June 2004 he was commissioned as an Ensign into the Navy Supply Corps Limited Duty Officer (LDO) Program and attended the Supply Corps Basic Qualification Course in Athens, GA. In September 2014 he was selected for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
During this time, he earned an Associates Degree in Applied Science and a Bachelors of Professional Studies in Business and Management.
Jones’ commissioned shore tours include Supply Officer, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, Norfolk, VA, Aviation Support Detachment Officer, Regional Supply Office Norfolk and Logistics Support Officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Assistant Deputy Director, Supply Resource Manager, and Supply and Habitability Trials Lead Inspector for Board of Inspection and Survey, Virginia Beach. His sea tours include Wardroom Officer, Assistant Material Officer and Aviation Depot Level Repair Officer, USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), Material Officer and Food Service Officer, USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73), in Yokosuka, Japan, and Principal Assistant for Logistics and Principal Assistant for Services, USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78).
LCDR Jones’ personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards) and a number of unit and campaign awards. He is qualified Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer and Naval Aviation Supply Officer.
After 33 years of faithful and dedicated service to his country, he will say goodbye to a career he has enjoyed and will began a new journey with those who have supported him his whole career, his lovely wife of 29 years Sharmon L. Jones and their two children, Sharmaine and Derek, Jr.