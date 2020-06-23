OKOLONA – The site of the long-abandoned Okolona College was host to a drive thru Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 19.
The celebration, which marks the day that enslaved people in Texas found out that they were free, was held at the Okolona College campus to mark the beginning of the project to restore it.
Children from the 4-H of Monroe County volunteered at the event, where they handed out food, drinks and programs to vehicles. People also got out of the car and gathered to commune with one another.
“People are ready for a change,” said Howard Gunn, Jr. the Project Manager for the restoration project. “This place has been vacant since 1965. As a kid I played here, I rode horses here, I rode motorcycles here and I danced over there before I went off to college. Now that we are coming back here, my dad and mom met here, so these grounds are very sacred grounds for me, and we look forward to doing what we can do for a rebirth.”
The project will be handled in phases, and is currently about to begin phase one, which is identifying what is there that can be saved.
He mentioned the historical context that the campus held, however, one of the citizens present is a self-proclaimed expert on the history of the college, and he shared some of his stories.
“I don' believe there is anyone on the face of the Earth that knows any more about Okolona College than I,” said Herbert Floyd, an 84 year old resident of Okolona. “I grew up right down the street and I started school here in the 9th grade in 1950, and I finished high school and two years of junior college here in Okolona. Believe it or not, to some extent, I am familiar or have come into contact with every president of Okolona College but Wallace A. Bell.”
He went into the history of the college's presidents, detailing who they were and how he knew them.
Regina Parks, Sectional President of the Northeast Mississippi National Council of Negro Women, was also present. The chapter is the current overseer of the campus. They, in conjunction with the Black Farmers' Association, were the hosts of the event.
“We have been trying to get something done out here for the last five years,” she said. “But the people in Okolona, I don't know what happened, they stopped using the campus and it just went down, so the place is decaying.”
She is excited that the restoration project is finally getting up off of the ground.
“Okolona needs this,” she said. “We need something to draw people to our town. The town is not growing, and so we need this, for all of the community, black and white.”