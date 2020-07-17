I heard the most curious thing while absentmindedly watching television the other day.
It was one of those class-action lawsuits. You know the ones I am talking about. They all begin with the deep, booming voice saying “If you or a loved one...” substitute anything in and you have probably seen it.
However, this was not what got me, I see hundreds of those a day. No, what got me was a line in the commercial that caught me completely off guard.
This particular commercial was for victims of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts. The narrator read “The Boy Scouts have filed for bankruptcy, don't let your loved one miss out on receiving justice.”
I was taken aback. Did they just so blatantly blast that out there.
They did not say do not let your loved one miss out on compensation, no, they said justice, in the same sentence they talked about the bankruptcy.
This just cemented the current legal mind set which is justice is money and money is justice. It does not matter if the accused faces jail time, which if they should then that is justice in and of its self, no, it is about what can be gained from them.
I know that nothing could ever undo something that has been done, that is fact, however, I fail to see how money could equate justice.
Now do not mistake what I am saying as victim shaming or whatever you want to call it, it is in no way that. I am simply asking when did the legal system begin treating justice as currency? When did a cup of coffee spilled on someone's lap equate a $1 million paycheck because the cup did not say hot?
I believe that there is a lot of people using this to their advantage as well. That is why you see so many of these class action suits.
They are mainly geared towards pharmaceuticals too. I do not know about you all, but I am warned about, and have knowledge of the potential side effects of said medication. However, then I turn around and see these ads that are encouraging anyone who took insert medication name and experienced side effects could be eligible for compensation.
It honestly just perplexes me.
I despise this mentality, and it takes away from, at least in my opinion, the people who actually deserve justice because everyone has become so jaded to thinking that everybody is just looking for money. It is really quite sad.
However, I am not a lawyer, so I can not comment on legal proceedings. I just wanted to get my thoughts out there and be done with it.