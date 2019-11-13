HOULKA -- A major roads and streets improvement project will soon be under way in Houlka, funded by a $200,000 one-time payment the town recently received in connection with the BP oil spill settlement, Mayor Jimmy Kelly said this week.
“The street improvement project was drawn up by Cook-Coggin Engineers. Under the terms of the settlement, the town won’t have to pay any of the money back, and it must use the money for street improvement,” Mayor Kelly said.
The work involves about a half-mile of overlay. The work will begin on Oak Street at its intersection with Highway 32, then go south on Oak to Griffin Avenue, then west on Griffin to Jefferson Street.
The other work area begins on Viola at its intersection with Highway 32, and goes south to Fifth Avenue.
“We appreciate the efforts of State Representative Preston Sullivan and State Senator Russell Jolly, who were both instrumental in helping us get this money,” the mayor said.
The town recently accepted a bid from Falcon Construction of Columbus to do the work. A pre-construction meeting involving officials of the town, the construction company, and Cook-Coggin will soon be held.
After that, the overlay work is expected to begin, the mayor said.
“We hope to get stated in a couple weeks, hopefully before bad weather sets in,” the mayor said.
A five-day special session of the Mississippi Legislature ended in August, 2018 with the passage of legislation earmarking how $750 million in BP oil disaster settlement money would be spent in Mississippi.
The settlement money was from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil disaster.
Mississippi will receive installments of $40 million a year starting in 2019 and running through 2033. The Gulf Coast area will receive $30 million of the $40 million each of those years. The remaining $10 million will be disbursed in cities and counties in the state, according to published reports.