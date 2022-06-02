HOUSTON – Keep Chickasaw County Beautiful, a soon-to-be local affiliate of Keep Mississippi Beautiful, recently began the process of gaining their official affiliation.
The project, which has been in the works for months, has really started to gain traction as the multiple pieces fall into place.
It started with Chickasaw Development Foundation Executive Director Patsy Gregory, who presented the idea to the newly formed Council of Mayors as a potential project.
“I had heard about Keep Mississippi Beautiful for years and had called the lady that’s over it in Mississippi, Sarah Catroulis, and she said you can either join as a city or a county and I thought it would be so nice if we could do this county-wide,” she said. “We have set up a council of mayors and when we met, we tried to determine something that we could all work on together, and I broached that idea and they thought it was a good one, everybody wants to clean up the trash, so we decided to join as a county.”
However, that was just the beginning. From there, the real work began, making this dream a reality.
The first step was securing funding.
“The Council of Mayors and I went before the supervisors and asked them to approve it, and to pay the yearly dues. Keep Mississippi Beautiful is going to pay our first-year dues, and then they agreed and did a resolution and everything, to pay the yearly dues every year after that.”
Next, they had to set up a committee and decide who would be on it.
“We set up a steering committee for it and each mayor selected two or three people to be on this steering committee.”
Then came the training.
Representatives from Keep America Beautiful as well as Keep Mississippi Beautiful recently came down and did a training session with members of the steering committee as well as other interested volunteers from the community.
This was necessary in order to gain their official affiliation.
They also had to establish a base of operations, so to speak.
“Keep America Beautiful and Keep Mississippi Beautiful came and did the training, and we are in the process of doing some leg work and presenting the information to them to become an affiliate. Keep Chickasaw County Beautiful will be housed in the CDF Building and CDF will handle all of the office stuff (Internet, Postage, etc.) The steering committee will get together soon to set up the time to go do those things so we can become an official affiliate.”
Gregory said she is excited to get the program up and running and that their goal was simple, get and keep the county clean.
“We’re going to get the county clean and everyone’s on board!”
Anyone interested in participating can contact Gregory at the CDF office at (662) 456-2321.