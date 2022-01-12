The holidays are behind us, but not the spirit of involvement and goodwill.
Now that the holidays are behind us, it's time to move forward into the New Year.
It's a time for taking bold new steps, planning for the future and letting go of what is now behind us.
There are some things, however, that we shouldn't let go of that easily.
A few examples:
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean we should let go of our sense of goodwill 'til next Christmas season. There are plenty of people in our communities who still need our help, support and assistance to grow in productive directions.
The same holds true of charitable and service organizations devoted to bettering our communities. Their needs -- and those our communities -- exist year-round.
So should our desire for community involvement. The holiday season seems to draw that out of us in buckets. At holiday time, we have parades, events, decorations, and hundreds of other visible indicators of our united sense of pride and purpose in making our hometowns great.
But now that the holidays are over, aren't our communities still just as great? What can we be doing now to demonstrate that pride and unity, and what should we be doing throughout the year to make our pride in Chickasaw County show just as brightly in the other 11 months as it does in December?
As you read this, many of you already have your own answers to this question, or are already acting on it. Hopefully, the rest of us are thinking of the many ways we could act on it.
Whichever group you find yourself in, maybe helping our county "shine just as brightly" after the holidays should be the most important New Year's resolution we commit ourselves to keep throughout the year.