Hospital costs, and therefore insurance rates, have risen sharply in recent years.
Those soaring costs are partially due to the many new people you will meet if you are ever seriously injured and hospitalized.
Many of your new acquaintances are highly educated in various medical arts. They paid a high price in money, sweat and time to get that training.
Their education didn't come cheaply, and neither should they.
The hospital which hires these folks has to charge enough to pay their salaries. The insurance company, therefore, has to pay the hospital when one of its policyholders winds up there.
View insurance as a gamble: You bet your premium something will happen to you. The insurance company bets nothing will happen to you. When you win, the insurance company loses.
Let's say you are driving along and unfortunate enough to slam into another vehicle at 11 p.m. at an otherwise-deserted country intersection.
Let's also assume that you are lucky. It is the hospital, not the funeral home, to which your broken, bloody body is carried.
Whatever hospital you are taken to, you'll find the ol' medical gang has gathered with the purpose of saving your life.
You're the guest of honor at this party, and it starts when you get hurt.
The party may start at the wreck scene with the ambulance attendants or the helicopter pilot and airborne rescue personnel who carry you to the hospital.
At the hospital the party gets bigger. On hand are emergency room and operating room nurses, orderlies, intravenous technicians, admitting officers, interns or residents, a staff surgeon, specialized surgeons on call, a pharmacist to prepare medications, an anesthetist, an X-Ray technician, a radiologist to read the X-Rays, a lab technician, and recovery room personnel.
The party runs full-bore throughout the night. By 8 a.m. you're off the critical list. You've risen above the list, not fallen off it and died.
From 2 - 8 a.m., more than a dozen people have played some part in saving your life. Still others will aid in your recovery.
Were the high rates your insurance company charged worth it? If you were uninsured, were the high rates the hospital charged worth it?
Worth is related to need. When you don't need the services of the gang of lifesavers at the hospital, the cost of insurance may seem high.
Your viewpoint changes when it's you lying on that operating table. Above you, that masked figure with a scalpel in his hand and all those other people are trying as hard as they can to keep you off the highway to heaven.
In that situation, suddenly cost is no object.
No doctor I've talked to has ever heard a patient croak: "Stop what you're doing. I can't afford to live..."