HOUSTON -- Chris Kendall was named the Houston CTE Teacher of the Year. 

Kendall has been with Houston CTE for over 5 years, and is teaching skills in the Engineering program that will help students to be successful in the future.

He diligently works to make sure students gain the necessary skills to complete the many projects that they work on in the Engineering program.

The high-tech classroom gives students the opportunity to gain skills that most will not be exposed to until college. Mr. Kendall has dedicated himself to keeping up with the technology required to guide these students to success.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus