Kahner Moreno is using SolidWorks to design his assembly project. SolidWorks is used in businesses and industry to design machine parts. These students are learning a skill that could result in a higher paying job upon graduation or result in entrance into an engineering program at the university level. The students will be more competitive in the workplace upon graduation.
Houston CTE has multiple 3D printers that actually print the parts that students created in SolidWorks. The students actually get to take the parts they designed and determine if they meet the standards of their project. Often students learn that they need to make adjustments and reprint the part to make it work. This only gives them more opportunities to learn how to be successful in using SolidWorks.
Houston CTE Teacher of the Year, Chris Kendall, shown with CTE Director Teresa Moore
Courtesy Photo
Kahner Moreno is using SolidWorks to design his assembly project. SolidWorks is used in businesses and industry to design machine parts. These students are learning a skill that could result in a higher paying job upon graduation or result in entrance into an engineering program at the university level. The students will be more competitive in the workplace upon graduation.
Houston CTE has multiple 3D printers that actually print the parts that students created in SolidWorks. The students actually get to take the parts they designed and determine if they meet the standards of their project. Often students learn that they need to make adjustments and reprint the part to make it work. This only gives them more opportunities to learn how to be successful in using SolidWorks.
Shown here Maddox Clouse is controlling the software while other students help set up a project to be printed and cut out.
HOUSTON -- Chris Kendall was named the Houston CTE Teacher of the Year.
Kendall has been with Houston CTE for over 5 years, and is teaching skills in the Engineering program that will help students to be successful in the future.
He diligently works to make sure students gain the necessary skills to complete the many projects that they work on in the Engineering program.
The high-tech classroom gives students the opportunity to gain skills that most will not be exposed to until college. Mr. Kendall has dedicated himself to keeping up with the technology required to guide these students to success.