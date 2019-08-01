I like to hear Shelly West sing “Jose Cuervo, You Are a Friend of Mine” – not that I can relate to what she’s singing about as Tequila has yet to make me dance on the bar, or kiss all the cowboys, but the story the words tell, the rhythm, the music and her sounding so sincere when she sings it makes me visualize what she is describing. I hope you are familiar with the melody – if you are, just replace her words with this, “Kerr, Ball and Mason, you are a friend of mine!”. Jerry Clower used to tell of the “pop” heard up and down streets as mamas popped those canned biscuits when they first became popular. In my house, we listen for the ‘pop’ of that jar lid as it seals and we know we have more homemade goodies to add to our larder.
I am dead serious about this. For you young folk, Kerr, Ball and Mason are brands of canning jars. Old John Landis Mason is the initial culprit. He was born in New Jersey back in 1832 and was a tinsmith. Along about 1858, he invented a square-shouldered jar that had a threaded screw top, a special lid to fit it and a rubber ring that would ensure a safe and airtight seal. Just think how this changed our eating! Prior to this, you ate only what was in season unless your expertise as regarded to food included drying it, pickling it, salting it or smoking it. His invention revolutionized the way housewives across the country ‘put food by’.
Mason’s invention never made him rich. He patented his re-usable glass jar in 1858 but failed to renew the patent. Other inventors profited from his mistake as they added refinements through the years. He was later in life accused of having his home burned so that he could collect the insurance, but was not convicted of any such crime. Meanwhile, Mason worked as an accountant to support his wife and six daughters. He died in total poverty in a tenement house in New York City in 1902.
Meanwhile, about 1880, two brothers named Frank and Edmund Ball borrowed $200 from their uncle George Harvey Ball and bought an outfit called Wooden Jacket Can Company located in New York. Wasn’t long until their three other brothers joined in the venture. Those tin cans were encased in wooden jackets and they held items like kerosene, paint or varnish. They soon realized that the acid used to refine kerosene caused corrosion in tin and so they decided to use glass for the inserts of the wood-jacket cans. At first, they bought the glass inserts but a couple of Belgian glassblowers passed through Buffalo and encouraged the Ball brothers to build their own glass factory. And so they did. The Ball brothers, along about 1884, learned that the Mason patent for the “Mason improved fruit jar” had expired. They began manufacturing canning jars in their glasswork factory. Their early “Ball jars” came in a half-gallon, a pint and a ‘midget’ size, whatever that was, and in amber or an aqua colored glass. They manufactured the lids in their metal fabricating factory. This process was all being done in New York but the cost of coal to fire their furnaces was becoming too expensive so they began the search for an alternative source of energy for their furnaces.
While Frank Ball was on a business trip to Cleveland, Ohio, he learned about a boom in natural gas in Findlay, Ohio. There was much pondering and consulting among the brothers about this change in their manufacturing methods. Edmund Ball visited several towns in the natural gas field but Muncie, Indiana, did as so many small towns in today’s world do – the town leaders and several business men met with the Ball brothers and offered them various financial incentives to entice them to build their new manufacturing facility there. The Ball brothers were impressed. Muncie offered them seven acres of land on which to build their new factory, a gas well and $5,000.00 cash.
By 1888, it was a done deal. On February 18, the gas furnaces were first fired up and on March 1, the first glass products were made – oil containers and lamp chimneys, but not fruit jars at this time. More and more of the manufacturing operations were relocated to Muncie and soon all the Ball brothers had relocated there as well. There were some setbacks, as in fires at their factories and warehouses in 1891 and in 1898 that did some damage but the brothers soon rebuilt and started again. They persevered and in their fiscal year that began in September of 1894, they produced an unbelievable twenty-two million fruit jars! By 1897 it was thirty-seven million jars. Their facilities remained competitive in products and price and by 1905, they were producing an unbelievable sixty million canning jars per year!
Alexander Kerr, the force behind the original Kerr jar, began his production of glass containers in Portland, Oregon. In the following years, the Kerr company moved their manufacturing facilities through several states. The company still produces glass products but make about as many non-canning glass containers nowadays as jars for home canning.
Am I glad these fellows stayed the course in allowing us to ‘put food by’ in glass jars? Well, yeah. I am often asked ‘why do you do that?’ – the ‘that’ being scalding, peeling, cooking, jarring and sterilizing tomatoes, or peeling, and chopping peaches, adding a ton of sugar, then cooking them forever and jarring and sterilizing them in their “Ball” or “Mason” jars. And then there’s that beautiful muscadine jelly that looks like you’ve melted a pile of amethyst gems and poured it in a glass jar. I really have several reasons – I like looking over there on the shelf and seeing the fruits of my and my husband’s labors, I like how the contents taste absolutely scrumptious and besides that, my mama did it.