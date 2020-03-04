HOUSTON • Paige Killgore is the tall junior who stares down batters from atop the pitcher’s mound at Houston High School’s softball field. Being a varsity team member since she was just a seventh-grader, Kilgore regularly shows just how much grit and determination she has for the game of softball.
Before this season got underway it was clear Kilgore would be an integral part of the Lady Toppers plan for success.
Also before the season got underway, MaxPreps named Kilgore their top player for the state of Mississippi. MaxPreps is a website where stats and highlights are easily found online by potential college recruits. It is also where teams and players are ranked nationally by sports journalists.
“She has put so much time into pitching that it’s just so nice for to be recognized,” said Head Coach Derrick Kirby.
Coach Kirby has been working with Kilgore throughout her softball career, helping in any way to try and help make her the best player she could be.
It is very easy to tell that the team is the most important thing for Kilgore, a shining example of the statement that there is “no I in team”. She is ready and willing to be put anywhere that she can be of service for the team. Whether that’s on first or second base, or where she seems the most comfortable, on the pitcher’s mound.
Paige Kilgore is very appreciative of this award, but it does not appear to loom very largely in her mind. Instead of worrying about how many awards she has, she is more concerned about the wins her team has.
“I was very surprised [to have gotten this award],” said Kilgore. “I have put in a lot of work myself, but I could not have done everything without my teammates and coaches.”
She and the Lady Toppers had just come off of a nail bitter of a game. Down by three late in the game against Hamilton. The Hilltoppers ended up snagging a win by only one point.
“Last night I think people saw that this team isn’t just going to lay down, we’re going to fight and try our hardest to come up with the win,” said coach Kirby.
There is no doubt that Paige Kilgore is indeed a great ballplayer, but it seems that she would rather people think of her as she does, just a good teammate.