HOUSTON – After a week of road games, the Lady Toppers ended the week at home against Choctaw County on Friday.
The Lady Toppers took home the win by a final score of 18-0.
Senior Paige Kilgore, who is a powerhouse pitcher for the Lady Toppers, pitched a perfect game with 11 straight strike outs in five innings.
Kilgore was not the only outstanding performer, as Sophomore Sydney Bean had four hits, leading the team in hitting for the game.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Toppers defeated Hatley on the road.
They won by a final score of 14-2 in six innings.
Here, the star was Senior Mckayla Crowley, who hit two home runs.
They also defeated Aberdeen 20-0 on the road.
The Lady Toppers are 14-1, and they are leading the division.
They are playing like the high caliber team that head coach Derick Kirby has been saying he hoped they would throughout the season, and a big post-season run seems all but certain at this point.