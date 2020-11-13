HOUSTON – Houston High School softball player, and 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, Paige Kilgore put the ink to the paper on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to sign with the University of Southern Mississippi.
She is excited about this next chapter in her athletic career.
“I'm super excited and ready to be on campus” she said.
The decision to go with Southern Miss. was an easy one according to Kilgore. She said she knew almost instantly.
“I immediately felt like I was at home when I stepped on campus, out of all the campuses that I went to, I loved it there.”
Kilgore has been instrumental in the success of the Lady Toppers over the past few years.
She is a pitcher for the Lady Toppers softball team, where she has played since her 7th grade season.
In her career, she has recorded 606 total strikeouts as well as 89 wins and a 1.48 earned run average (era).
She also has skills on the offensive side of the ball. She has a .405 batting average with 105 runs batted in (RBI) and six home runs.
In 2018, the team won a state championship.
Kilgore was chosen as the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year for 2020, marking the first time that a player from Houston had received the honor.
She signed with her Player of the year banner proudly displayed as well as her trophy.