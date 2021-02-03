WOODLAND – Jennifer Kilgore will be the next Alderlady of Woodland, filling the seat vacated by the death of Lorene Hamilton in December 2020.
Hamilton died on Dec. 25, six days before the cutoff to have the special election during the general election in June, therefore, the town had to set a special election for Feb. 9.
The qualifying began the first week of January, and ended Jan. 20.
Kilgore was the only one to qualify, therefore she will receive the nomination, and there will be no election held.
Hamilton served on the board for a number of years, and her presence will be dearly missed according to Mayor Patti Pettit.
To qualify, Kilgore had to get 15 signatures of registered voters within the Town of Woodland by the deadline, which she did.