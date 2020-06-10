HOUSTON – Houston High School's own Paige Kilgore was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Softball Player of the year for Mississippi.
According to the release from Gatorade, Kilgore is the first receipient from Houston High School, making this an achievement not only for her but for the school and Houston as a whole.
“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Kilgore as Mississippi’s best high school softball player,” read the press release. “Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Kilgore joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).”
Kilgore is honored by her award, however, she remains humble.
“It still feels so unreal, I am just so blessed,” said Kilgore. “I have definitely worked for it. At least three to four times a week working on pitching or hitting or something. So I have definitely put the work in, but I still couldn't do it without my friends and family and most importantly God, as well as my teammates and coaches.”
Kilgore has played her entire varsity career under coach Derick Kirby. An impressive career that began earlier than most, when she was called up to the varsity team for her seventh grade season. This was just a hint at the things to come from her, but she still looks back on that opportunity and remembers what it meant to her.
“I came in as a seventh grader, and I mean as a seventh grader, its kind of scary being out there against seniors and juniors, but [the coaches] have always believed in me and that has just helped me as a player and as a person I guess you could say too.”
This grit and determination was a big factor in Gatorade's decision to choose Kilgore.
“The 5-foot-10 junior, right-handed pitcher and first baseman was named the best player in the state by MaxPreps.com during the 2020 preseason and lived up to that billing during the Hilltoppers’ 11-0-1 start in 2020. Kilgore posted a 7-0 record in the circle with a 0.43 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .457 with a .886 slugging percentage before the season was cancelled. A starting pitcher for the Hilltoppers since seventh grade, Kilgore was a 2019 Clarion Ledger All-State selection. She won the 16-and-under National Fastpitch Association National Championship last July as a member of the ASA Southern Force.”
They went on to say that there were other factors in the decision as well.
“Kilgore has volunteered locally as a youth softball coach, and she has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.”
Kilgore maintained a 4.12 GPA for the year and will begin her senior year at Houston in the fall.