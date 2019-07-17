As football season approaches, I have been reminiscing about my coaching days. One of my first coaching jobs was at Calhoun Academy in Pittsboro. I taught/coached at Calhoun Academy 1997-2000. I really enjoyed my time there and was very successful. We won more football games in those three seasons than they had in the previous twelve years combined. The winning was not all about me, it was about the players that worked extremely hard and bought in to our system. We changed the culture of football at Calhoun Academy, and for that, I will forever be grateful to all my players during that time.
I had several players from Houston and Chickasaw County on those three teams. Matt Callahan was an offensive and defensive tackle for one season. His brother Mark was also a tackle on both sides of the ball for two seasons. Both of these men were forces in the trenches for our team. They both also played on the baseball team I coached as well. Josh Chandler played many different positions for me in junior high and high school for the three seasons I was there. He was a very talented athlete. I also had several players form Vardaman that played junior high football for me. We won the conference championship in the 2019 football season and participated in a bowl game. Caleb Tedder played wide receiver and defensive line, Josh Hamilton played wide receiver and defensive back. Josh had several big catches during the season, including the winning touchdown to clinch the conference championship. Tyler Hollis also played wide receiver for that great team. Adam Hamilton played tight end and defensive line as well.
These players were all very good students and players during my tenure at Calhoun Academy. I was very blessed to be able to coach these men. They made this coach look a whole lot better than he was. Those were some fun and rewarding times for me in my coaching career. I hope it was as fun and rewarding for these men as well.