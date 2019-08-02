When I started my coaching career in 1991, two-a-day practices were the norm in August for high school football teams. As years passed by, the schools started doing away with these practices. The reason for this now is that school is starting much earlier. Recently, the MHSAA has banned the concept of two-a-day practices.
As a coach, I loved these practices. We could do so much more by getting on field twice a day. We had so much more contact with the players before the season. Another reason I liked two-a-days was that the players were so tired they did not want to anything else during those two weeks. It would help keep them out of trouble.
My concern now without two-a-days is that the players are not as prepared to play so early. Teams now have scrimmages or jamborees less than two weeks from the first practice. In my opinion, that is too soon for competition. I now see players cramping up more often in the earlier games than ever before.
In the 90’s, we would have two weeks of two-a-days, and two more weeks of practice after school started before games begin. The cramping and missed assignments were minimal.
My point is less practice and earlier competition is not a good thing for the quality of high school football. I believe these players need more practice time before they compete against other schools in games that mean so much to them, coaches, and the community. I think we are setting them up to fail in some ways.