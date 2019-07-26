I coached high school sports for close to 30 years. I can honestly say that every single year I coached I had to hold a fundraiser for the sport I was currently coaching. Over the years, the schools’ support to athletics has dwindled, as has their budget from the state.
Normally gate receipts, admission charges, and concession stand money fund the schools’ athletic programs. Today with the rising costs of equipment, uniforms, facility maintenance, and officials, the gate receipts are not enough to support a specific sport.
Booster Clubs usually have to step in to bridge the gap that the school cannot pay for. To do this, the booster clubs need to have several fundraisers throughout the school year to support the athletic programs and each individual sport.
I know money is important to all people today, but so is the safety and well-being of all the student athletes in our area. We would like for them to have the safest equipment and facilities, nice uniforms, and for them to have a memorable experience as a high school athlete.
The Houston Touchdown Club is currently selling program ads to help support the football program. They are also be hosting the Houston Football Auction that will be held at the Sparta Opry Saturday, July 27 from 4-8 p.m.
The Vardaman Rams Football Team will be hosting a 2-man Scramble Golf Tournament Saturday July 27 at Pine Hills Country Club in Derma. This will help offset the costs of equipment for the players.
The Houlka Baseball Team wants to renovate their baseball field. They are asking for donations and will be having several fundraisers in the near future to pay for those renovations. Okolona High School will also be having several fundraisers through the sports seasons as well.
I am urging you to reach out and help your respective school and communities. Please support these and more fundraisers to help these schools and booster clubs provide a safe and rewarding high school sports experience.