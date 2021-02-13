HOULKA – The Okolona Lady Chieftains, despite starting the tournament out strong, emerged from the division tournament with the fourth place seed in the playoffs.
They began by taking on Hamilton on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
They won this game by a final score of 51-46 in overtime.
However, the next outing for the Lady Chieftains saw them struggle to keep that momentum going.
The faced off against the Coffeeville Lady Pirates, and ultimately lost by a score of 62-41.
They kept stride with the Pirates in the first quarter, with Coffeeville only beginning to pull away with less than a minute to go. The first quarter ended with the score at 21-11.
The second quarter would see the Lady Chieftains consistently chopping away at the score, however, the Pirates were also scoring, so they maintained their lead. The score at the half was 36-26.
The third quarter was when Coffeeville pulled away, with the Okolona defense failing to get rebounds and the offense committing numerous turnovers.
The score at the end of the third was 52-32, and the Pirates' biggest lead of the night.
The Lady Chieftains would get back in the game somewhat, but it was too late at that point.
“We had a lot of good points with the defense, but we ran out of gas maybe, and there was just not enough rebounding to satisfy what we needed them to do,” said head coach Veronica McAlister.
While the outing was a loss, there were a few players who performed well.
Taniya Head was the one who ran the offense, driving the ball on each play to begin the drive and also scoring a few points.
Jakialla Ivy also performed well with some points to show for it.
Neshuhnte Hammond had some good defensive stops in the paint, as well as a few key free throws.
Following the loss, the Lady Chieftains were paired up against the Houlka Lady Wildcats for the consolation game to determine third place.
Ultimately, they would loose to the Wildcats by a score of 46-44.