OKOLONA -- The Okolona girls basketball team was overwhelmed by the Potts Camp Cardinals on Friday night by a score of 86-30.
“It was a tough game,” coach Veronica McAlister said after the game. "I have a lot of new and young players who need more of the foundational skills of basketball.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 16-4 lead early. Shaniyah Farr did her part defensively early to keep the Chieftains in it, tallying two steals and a block in the first, but it wasn’t enough as Potts Camp took a 26-12 lead at the end of one.
The Cardinals exploded for 36 points in the second to take a 62-19 lead at the half and never looked back.
“I feel that our intensity level never reached what it should have been in order to be competitive,” McAlister said. “Our lack of ball handlers leaves us in a very vulnerable position. But, as we continue to grow the program, hopefully, that will be one of the things that will help us to be more successful in the future.”
Farr led Okolona with 10 points. Lakevianna McInthosh had eight points, Jazlyn Buchanana had six, Kaitlyn More had three and Ariyal Young had two.
