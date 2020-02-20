HAMILTON • The Houlka girls were sadly eliminated in the first round of their tournament against the Okolona Chieftains. With a final score of 48-27, Okolona was able to win even though it was not a high scoring game.
The lady Wildcats have not done very well this season with a record of 1-25. With a fairly young squad though, hopefully this season is just a building period. With four eighth graders and four freshman, this team will have a good framework to build upon in this offseason. When these girls get to be juniors and seniors, they may be a force to be reckoned with.
The Lady Chieftans also had a down season, coming in at 3-16. They too have a very young team, so hopefully next season will bring them better fortune. They would advance in tht tournament, but ultimately fall to Vardaman.
They will still be in the playoffs however. They will play at Baldwyn on Feb. 17.