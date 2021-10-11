The Hebron Christian School Lady Eagles made a stark improvement this season but ultimately fell short in the state tournament. The team went 2-2 on the weekend.
In their elimination game, errors proved costly for the Lady Eagles, a 10-4 loss to Humpries Academy. Humpries scored four runs off two throwing errors to send Hebron Academy home. The Lady Eagles finished fourth out of 12 playoff teams.
“I felt we were evenly matched. We played good defense other than those errors. Our bats just went cold,” coach Randy Haynes said. “We faced some awkward pitchers.”
Aubrey Eaton continued her dominance, striking out 31 percent of all batters she faced in the tournament. The senior “carried us all year long and did an outstanding job,” Haynes said. She added a double at the plate.
Reece Williams was strong at the plate, batting .363 during the playoffs, with two doubles and a triple.
BB Ingram added a triple.
“The players got a good experience,” Haynes said. The team came in 4th out of 12 teams. “Considerable improvement” from where they had been.
Despite the loss, Haynes was proud of how his team performed this season.
“They did a great job. They were improved so much. I’m very proud,” he said.
Next year
The Lady Eagles lose three starters to graduation, including their pitching-catching tandem. Eaton will be gone and Katelyn Hill will give way to incoming freshman Laura Ann Horn. Two more seventh-graders are training to pitch, as well.
Hill and Eaton play in the all-star game on Tuesday.