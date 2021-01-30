COLUMBUS -- The Lady Eagles of Hebron Christian Accademy took on the Lady Rams of Columbus Christian Academy (CCA) last week in a conference game.
While they put up a valiant effort, victory was ultimately out of the Lady Eagles' reach, falling by a score of 54-29.
There is a clear difference between these two teams. CCA has a lot of seniors and also has had a history of success on the girl’s basketball side of things for the last two seasons. Whereas Hebron has not been doing well at all for the past two seasons, going winless last year, and they also only have two seniors.
This game was more of the same from both teams. The Lady Rams showed their strength by dominating on both sides of the ball.
Hebron was not able to sink many three-pointers, which was where CCA truly shinned. It was also a stark turnaround from the Lady Eagles who dropped several three pointers in their win over Kemper Academy a few weeks ago.
The Lady Eagles did keep up the fighting spirit the whole game though. While they were never up on the scoreboard, there were small battles that were won on the court that kept smiles on the Lady Eagles faces.
When it was all said and done the final score, though in favor of the Lady Rams of CCA, showed that the Lady Eagles did not lay down and roll over.
“I think we played well. Of course, we would have wanted to score more but still think we still did well,” said head coach Rease Gairhan.
This is the last game of the regular season for the girls of Hebron. There has been no announcement about any further tournaments or playoffs.