Reese Williams stepped up as pitcher in the game, and she also scored one of the team's runs. Pictured is Williams at bat in the previous face off with the Kemper Academy Rams, a battle where the Lady Eagles emerged on top.
DE KALB -- The Hebron Lady Eagles had some opportunities in Monday’s 9-5 loss at Kemper Academy, but the Eagles’ bats went cold, managing just two hits in the non-conference loss.
“We played really well for six innings but let it slip away,” coach Randy Haynes said.
Reese Williams led off in the second with a triple and scored on BB Ingram’s fielder’s choice. Williams was the starting pitcher after regular starting pitcher Aubrey Eaton missed due to illness.
“She did a great job,” Haynes said of Williams.
Although the team didn’t manage many hits, the Eagles took advantage of errors and walks to score four runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings, scoring runs on fielder’s choices Hebron (2-5) has been playing larger schools this season, but opens conference play against Columbus Christian on Tuesday.
“We’ve been playing 3A and 4A schools and 5A, and we fully expect our record to straighten out." Haynes said.
The Eagles look to clean up their defense going into conference play.
“We’re still working on errors,” Haynes said. “That’s our main issue."
The Lady Eagles will take the field on Thursday, Sep. 2 against Columbus Christian.