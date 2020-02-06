PHEBA • The Hebron girls fought hard but sadly lost a close game against the Lady rams of Columbus Christian. The final score was 55-40.
The girls of both teams were flying past each other running up and down the court trying to defeat their opponent. No team really seemed better than the other, maybe CCA was faster one possession, but then Hebron would be faster the next possession.
Hebron was not able to keep up with CCA’s rebounds, and at the end of the third quarter it was clear to see that the Lady Eagles were gassed from playing a fast game.
CCA is a good team that the Lady Eagles played very well against, but just weren’t able to pull it out.
The lady Eagles end their season at 0-5. With a good structure and history to build on, Hebron should bounce back soon enough.