COLUMBUS -- The Hebron Lady Eagles took on the Lady Cougars of Lee Academy from Marianna, Arkansas in the first round of the Mississippi Association of Independent Sports (MAIS), playoffs.
A game that teh Lady Eagles would lose by a score of 45-24.
This game was a pretty even matchup between these two teams as they both have a fairly sparse record. Hebron came into the game with a record of 4-2 while Lee Academy sat at 1-3.
The first quarter showed just how comparable these two teams were.
Hebron was all over the floor trying to stop the faster lady Cougars. The Lady Eagles were impressive on defense, however, they could not get the ball into the basket on offense. The first quarter ended with Lee on top 12-6.
The lady Eagles went on a scoring tear in the middle of the second quarter. Sadly that was not enough to overtake Lee Academy at any point.
Another issue for the lady Eagles was penalties. Taking unnecessary penalties took Hebron further and further out of the game. Lee Academy was able to get a few free throws and also just retain possession of the ball. At the end of the half, Lee was on top with a score of 23-18.
The final half showed the lady Eagles falling further behind. Hebron was able to get rebounds fairly regularly, but when they would get them, they were not able to capitalize on them.
This loss concludes the season for the lady Eagles of Hebron, with a record of 4-3.