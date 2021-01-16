PHEBA – The Hebron Lady Eagles took to the court to face off against the Columbus Christian Lady Rams on Friday night.
While the Lady Eagles fought hard, they would ultimately go on to lose by a score of 59-38.
It appeared that the team had found their footing early, as they capitalized on the opening tip off, putting two points on the board, however, with the exception of one free throw, these would be the only points put up by the Lady Eagles in the first quarter. The Lady Rams, conversely were able to put up 17 points in the first.
The scoring drought was finally broken by Amber Wedel late in the second quarter. After this, it appeared that the Lady Eagles were mounting a come back, putting up 10 points to close out the second. This brought the score at the half to 37-13.
The third quarter saw the Lady Eagles once again lagging under the pressure of the Lady Rams' defense.
They only managed to rack up seven points to the Lady Rams' 21 points.
The fourth quarter, however, belonged to the Lady Eagles.
The mounted a comeback, scoring 18 points in the short amount of time, and only allowing the Lady Rams one point which came off of a free throw.
The Lady Eagles biggest issue was turnovers.
Due to the fast and aggressive style of ball that the Lady Rams played, it seemed impossible for the Lady Eagles to get their feet under them and play the game. They were constantly missing ques and making careless mistakes.
Fouls also plagued them, especially early in the game. Both teams found themselves in the bonus before the first quarter was out.
The Lady Eagles were eventually able to get their fouling under control late in the game, but the damage was already done.
However, even though they lost, there were players who put up good performances.
As mentioned, Wedel had a good streak. Others who joined in included Elisha Carter, Julie Moore, Katelyn Hill and Lindsey Daniels.
They all worked together to bring the game as close as it ultimately was.
“We were beating the press for the most part, I know it didn't look like it, but we were at least getting past half court,” said head coach Rease Gairhan. “Then we would get past half court and kind of freak out a little. We weren't able to stay in there with them and it was kind of frustrating.”
However, he commended the girls' efforts to maintain control and not let the game get too far out of hand.