PHEBA – In their last home game of the regular season, the Hebron Lady Eagles left it all on the court, taking home a 13-point victory over the Kemper Academy Lady Rams on Tuesday, Jan 19.
Winning by a score of 59-46, the game saw a unified Lady Eagles team working together to score baskets more so than they have all season.
“We were very good about moving the ball around and working the ball around and got the open shots, but then we still took a bad shot getting guarded.
Though all the girls worked together to achieve the victory, part of that collaboration included getting the ball to Katelyn Hill, who laid down 25 points in the game, sinking almost every shot she took from beyond the arc.
“Katelyn Hill stepped up,” said head coach Rease Gairhan. “She had 25 points and I don't know how many three's, I think five or six. She was hitting about everything, maybe she only missed one three out of the ones she shot.”
Amber Wedel also had a good night, finding the basket several times and heading to the free throw line as well.
Other top performers included Julie Moore, who unfortunately fouled out late in the fourth quarter, Elisha Carter, who put a few points on the board and Lindsey Daniels, who worked well moving the ball around.
Throughout the game, the Lady Eagles seemed to have a lucky number, 13.
It was the lead that they kept coming to, time and time again. Either they would fall behind and then claw their way back or pull ahead and the Lady Rams would fight back, but 13 points seemed to be the standard deficit for this game and it was the final deficit as well.
The Lady Eagles have had a rocky season, falling short numerous times this season, however, this win saw what the team could be when they get on the same page and work together.
Much of the issue, according to Gairhan, has been mental, with the girls getting freaked out by bigger or faster teams, and allowing the coverage to break down as a result. He said that they seemed to be able to overcome that problem in this game though, and he hoped to see them continue the momentum into the latter half of the season and the post season as well.