PHEBA – The Hebron Lady Eagles traded blows with the Kemper Academy Rams and ultimately emerged on top on Thursday night.
The final score of 20-14 was due, in large part, to the explosive pitching from Aubrey Eaton.
Eaton struggled to find her rhythm early in the game, however, once she did, she began striking players out with relative ease.
The first inning belonged to the Rams with them scoring two runs to the Lady Eagles zero.
The third inning was when the Lady Eagles started to show signs of a comeback. The top of the inning saw the Rams come to a standstill.
Eaton punched out the first batter, the second struck out swinging and then she punched out the third batter, rallying the Lady Eagles and leading to an explosive rally.
The first Lady Eagle to reach base was 7th grader BB Ingram.
Ingram then reached third on a single by Logan Williams.
From there, she was able to score on a wild pitch, giving the Lady Eagles their first run on the board.
Next up was sixth grader Hannah Lowe, who reached first on a dropped strike three, leading Williams to third.
Williams crossed on a wild pitch, making it 4-2 Hebron.
Sarah Cantrell walked and stole second.
The score was then tied on a hit by Katelyn Hill, which brought home Lowe and Cantrell, however, Hill was thrown out going for third.
Eaton was walked and then scored on a deep triple by Lindsey Daniels. Eaton's score pushed the Lady Eagles ahead for the first time in the game as well.
Daniels scored scored on a single by Reese Williams, making the score 6-4, and that is where the score would stay at the end of the inning.
They managed to tack on a few extra runs in the fourth making the score 9-4.
However, the Rams did not go quietly.
They found their second wind and put up eight runs in a single inning, giving them the 12-9 lead.
However, Hebron bounced back and jumped ahead 15-12.
The Rams would put up two more runs, but then Hebron would seal their victory in the sixth, putting up five more runs and leading to the 20-14 final.
They look to continue the momentum going forward, especially into divisional play.
“It was a team effort,” said Head Coach Randy Haynes. “Pitching was good, we are still working on our defense, we made some errors that caused us the runs, giving up 14 runs, but I talked to the seniors and the upperclassmen about taking the season by the reins and taking the team by the reins and running us on out towards our division play, and trying to get cranked up really early, and we did in the third inning. So, we had two bad innings and then all of a sudden we found the pace of the pitching and once we found the pace, we fortunately practiced at about that speed Tuesday, we had a big practice on it, and as soon as they calmed down and just quit trying to kill the ball, we started hitting and scoring runs.”