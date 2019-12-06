OXFORD – The Lady Hilltoppers were defeated by the Oxford Chargers on Tuesday, Nov. 26, by a score of 56-33. The Lady Toppers have been doing well this season with a record of 5-2 with a very good defense and an explosive offense.
The Oxford Chargers will be considered a quality win later on in the season as the team is looking very good even in the early parts of the season. Granted no one wants to lose, but this Oxford team will be one to watch later in the season.
With that being said another team to watch will be Houston. They have a fantastic team that will continue to win this season. Their next game will be against the Bruce Trojans who currently sit at a record of 1-4.