NEW ALBANY • The Vardaman Lady Rams took on the Ingomar Lady Falcons on March 6. A fast-paced high scoring game led to a Vardaman victory, with a final score of 8-6.
Ingomar came out swinging in the second inning and put up five runs to Vardaman’s single run batted in. While Vardaman was down, they were most certainly not out. Putting up seven points throughout the rest of the game, with only one run brought home by the Lady Falcons.
Makynile Jones was the star for the Vardaman. Producing four RBI’s out of the eight total, and two home runs, Jones also struck out nine of the Lady Falcons. Maddie Terrell also had a goodnight with two doubles and a run batted in. Both of these players are young and could be players to watch this season.
Next up for the Lady Ram’s will be a tournament at home against Houston on Mar. 12. This will be a bit of a revenge game against Houston, with Vardaman having lost their last match-up 8-4. Currently, the Lady Ram’s are sitting at 3-2 on the year.