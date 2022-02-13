Sorry, an error occurred.
Maddie Terrell goes up for the basket.
Managing Editor
VARDAMAN – Continuing their spectacular season, the Vardaman Lady Rams battled their way to a divisional championship last week.
Being the number one seed, the Lady Rams earned a bye day on Tuesday, and they didn't have to play until the second round of the tournament.
They first faced off against the Hamilton Lady Lions on Thursday, and they took a decisive 67-20 victory.
This set them up for a match up with the Coffeeville Lady Pirates in the championship game on Friday.
Coffeeville had previously defeated the Okolona Lady Chieftains on Thursday by a final score of 65-56.
The Lady Rams had no problem against Coffeeville, however, as they secured a 45-15 victory, making them the champs.
Maddie Terrell led the team in scoring during the championship game with 20 points, followed by Maklynie Jones with 12 points.
Terrell and Jones both had outstanding performances in both games on both offense and defense.
The Lady Rams will take on Ashland at home on Monday, Feb. 14.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: February 13, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
