VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Lady Rams Softball team took to their home field on Thursday afternoon to open the second round of the 1A playoffs.
They earned a bye week in the first round due to landing the division championship, and they looked to pick up where they left off. They were pitted against the Hickory Flat Lady Rebels, who they defeated 10-0 in five innings.
The Lady Rams were the first to strike, however, it wasn’t until the third inning.
Maddie Terrell led off the inning, and she reached base on a hard-hit single. She would go on to steal second and third base as well.
Pitcher Makynlie Jones brought Terrel home with an RBI double, and scored herself on an error, making it 2-0.
Those were the only points that they managed that inning, however, their defense kept them in the lead.
They then continued the momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Laura Ellen McGreger reached on a bunt. She was then brought home on an RBI triple from Terrell.
Kiersten Perkins then nailed an RBI single to bring Terrell home and scored on an RBI from Jones, who was thrown out at first.
The inning ended with the Lady Rams up 5-0, and they continued their defensive lockdown in the fifth with a three-up, three-down inning.
The bottom of the fifth is when they went on a run and ended the game.
It started with Addie Lucius scoring a single, and Gracie Chandler being issued a walk.
McGreger once again laid down a successful bunt to load the bases. Terrell was issued a walk to bring Lucius home.
Perkins laid down another RBI single, and the bases were then cleared on an error, ending the game.
“Our defense and pitching was really, really good tonight,” said head coach Josh Hegwood. “We didn’t hit very well, but we ran the bases really well, and that kind of overwhelmed [Hickory Flat], especially right there at the end when they made that bad throw and we scored two off of them. We capitalized off of their mistakes mainly. A few breaks just went our way, that’s a solid team right there, they’re not bad.”
He said that hitting will definitely be a focus for them going forward.
“We have got to get our sticks going. Like I said, we didn’t hit very well tonight, but when you play that kind of defense and pitch that well, we need to be swinging the bat a lot better.”
They faced off against them, this time on the road, on Friday night for game two. They won 8-1, and advanced to the third round. Their next opponent will be the winner of the Smithville/Biggersville match.