A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Kaylee Bright splits the Ashland defenders to take it to the basket.
Managing Editor
VARDAMAN -- Makynlie Jones scored 17 points and Maddie Terrell had 10 in the Vardaman Lady Rams' 65-37 loss to West Union in the playoffs.
"Had a good season," coach Deanna Winter said. "Would have liked to have made it further but my girls played hard every game and I'm proud of them. Hate it for my two seniors. They will be missed."
The Lady Rams ran through the Ashland Lady Blue Devils by a score of 66-31, in the first round.
Jones and Terrell also led teh team in scoring, however, almost all players got some playing time, and many scored at least once.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: February 21, 2022 @ 10:11 am
A receipt was sent to your email.