VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Lady Rams took to the field last Monday to face off against the Lady Lions of Hamilton.
While the Lady Rams would put up a fight, it was the Lady Lions who would ultimately come out on top by a final score of 10-7.
Vardaman struggled on defense late in the game, with pitcher Makynlie Jones having to throw 130 pitches in the game, and the defense not making plays behind her.
However, on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams looked more comfortable at times, and at others, they struggled.
In the second inning, two runners were left stranded on base.
Then in the third, the Lions jumped out to a 5-3 lead after a bad defensive outing.
However, Jones hit a double to get on base in the bottom of the third, and was brought home by Amry Logan, making it 5-4.
Jones showed out, most notably when she hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Rams the lead 6-5.
The hit followed catcher Maddie Terrell being walked to lead off the inning.
Terrell had one hit and two runs in the game.
Jones had two hits and three runs.
The Lions were able to tie the game in the sixth, however, thanks to a big foul catch in left field by Kendrailia Nash, they were able to escape the inning.
The bases were loaded with the unintentional walk of Addi Lucius and the intentional walks of Jones and Terrell to start the bottom of the sixth.
An additional walk brought home Lucius and gave the Rams a 7-6 lead.
However, this was the last run that they would score.
The Lions proceeded to add four runs to their score, however, and the Rams were unable to battle back, with the final hit being a pop fly that left runners stranded.
The Lady Rams record sat at 7-5 after this loss.