VARDAMAN -- The Lady Rams of Vardaman played against the Lady Lions of Hamilton in a non-divisional game last Thursday, April 1.
The Lady Rams lost 8-1.
Vardaman was not able to put up a lot of runs against Hamilton in this game, which is unusual for them.
From the score, you would think that Hamilton completely ran away with the game, but that was honestly not the case.
They had a great second inning scoring 5 runs off of Vardaman pitcher Makynlie Jones, but after that Vardaman would keep the Lady Lions a little bit more honest.
While the only run came from Kiersten Perkins, who was brought home by Jones, there were several players who got hits in the game.
Jones and Perkins tied for the most with two apiece. Perkins even managed to steal a base.
Kendrailia Nash and Kyleigh Scott each had a hit as well.
On the mound, Jones threw 128 pitches.
She recorded five strikes as well, and gave up no home runs, and while she gave up 14 hits, only eight runs came across.
With the final score being what it was, of course head coach Josh Hegwood was a bit disappointed with how his team played against a seemingly bad 2-4Hamilton team.
“We really just did not play well. We had three baserunning mistakes that really cost us in the long run,” said Hegwood.
The Lady Rams will be looking to redeem themselves next against East Webster on Friday, April 9. Hegwood is aware that East Webster is a mainstay in the area as far as softball teams are concerned.
“East Webster is going to make you play all 21 outs. They’re a good team and thankfully we have already seen them this season,” said Hegwood about the coming challenge.
However, he is confident in his girls and their ability to bring home the win.
Currently, Vardaman sits at an overall record of 6-2 after this loss to Hamilton.