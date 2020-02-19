HAMILTON • The Lady Rams of Vardaman gave a valiant effort, but ultimately fell short of a divisional title on Friday night. They played two rounds in the tournament, but were not able to win the final game.
Round 2
In the second round saw the Lady Rams battling with the Okolona Lady Chieftans. A battle that the Lady Rams would ultimately go on to win by a score of 58-24.
The Lady Rams were consistent for much of the game, scoring 18 points in each of the first three quarter.
Championship
After their victory in the second round, the Lady Rams went to the championship with the hope of taking home the title. That hope, however, was nullified by the Hamilton Lady Lions with a heart-breaking score of 49-48 in overtime.
The Lady Rams held with the Lady Lions, and did not give up. They should hold their heads high, because they recorded and amazing season at 19-11, the record which they will carry into the playoffs.
The Lady Rams will host Tupelo Christian Prep at Vardaman on Monday, Feb. 17.