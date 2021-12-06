VARDAMAN -- The Vardaman Lady Rams got into a hole early, and despite a furious comeback attempt, could not thwart the relentless attack of the Jumpertown Cardinals in a 56-49 loss.
“Real disappointing loss for us, we waited until the fourth quarter to start playing,” coach Deanna Winter said. “We played real well in the fourth quarter, but you got to play all four quarters.
Winters said her early strategy wasn’t working so she switched things up to try and get back in the ball game.
“We started out playing zone and they were hitting a lot of threes and got us behind. We went to man and it went a lot better. We kind of had a hard time scoring there for a while but once we started scoring and playing good defense, but by then it was too late.”
Maddie Terrell lead the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Kayla Bright added 12 and Maknylie Jones 10 points in the loss. KeKe Nash had four points and Laura Ellen McGregor and Amry Logan each had two.
Jones had six rebounds and four assists, Jessica Dekker had three rebounds, Logan had two rebounds and Bright and McGregor each had one.
