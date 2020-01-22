VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Lady Rams took on the Okolona Lady Chieftains last Friday, Jan. 17. It was a competitive game in the early periods, but the lady Rams took this game home with a final score of 78-46.
After a lively first period from both teams, Vardaman began to either run in for easy layups or strike from the outside with solid three-pointers. Okolona’s defense was very physical when going in for the ball though.
Both teams trotted up and down the court to take multiple free throws. There were over eight free throws within the first three minutes of the third period. While there were many jeers from the crowd, most of the time the fouls were pretty blatant.
This puts the Lady Rams at a record of 13-7 while the Lady Chieftains sit at 2-10. Vardaman will take on Bruce at home on Saturday. Okolona will play Hamilton today at home on Saturday.