HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats and the Vardaman Lady Rams faced off in Houlka last week.
The Lady Rams took home the victory 10-0, but both teams put up a fight on the field.
Vardaman took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The second inning saw them tack on to that lead when Addie Lucius was hit by a pitch. Saige Williams laid down a sacrifice bunt and Maddie Terrell reached base as well. Kiersten Perkins laid down a hit and Makynlie Jones walked, loading the bases.
Kendrailia Nash hit an RBI triple.
However, Houlka pitcher Abella Coleman was able to get out of the inning by getting Kyleigh Scott to groundout to end the inning 6-0.
The Lady Wildcats did not fare well in their at bat with Amry Logan on the mound for the Lady Rams.
Molly Earnest was the only batter to reach base, but she was left stranded.
Lucius was walked to be the Lady Rams' first runner of the third inning, and Gracie Chandler also walked.
Lucius scored on a dropped pop up, but they got out of the inning on a swinging strikeout by Perkins.
Houlka saw a three and out inning for their third inning.
Vardaman did not add any runs in their fourth inning.
Houlka seemed to be poised for a potential comeback in the fourth with Madison Martin and Coleman reaching base. Martin was thrown out at second and Mattie Winter struck out swinging, leaving Coleman the lone base runner. Molly Earnest walked, but they were both left stranded when Emeri Webb struck out to end the inning.
Coleman put up a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, and Alanna Pulley reached base on a walk in the bottom of the fifth.
Kayden Huffman drilled a single deep into center field advancing Pulley to third base, the closest they had come to scoring the whole game.
However, a groundout ended the inning with the two runners stranded.
The Lady Rams tacked on more runs in the top of the sixth on a triple by Perkins and a walk by Jones, who were brought home on back to back RBI's by Nash and Scott, bringing it to 9-0.
Coleman and Earnest would both reach base for the Lady Wildcats, but they never crossed the plate.
The Lady Rams would tack on one more run when Laura Ellen McGreger was brought home by Terrell on an RBI triple.