VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Lady Rams took to their home field against the Houlka Lady Wildcats last week in a match that only went three innings.
The Lady Rams took a decisive 17-2 victory over the Lady Cats in the three inning bout.
Houlka put up a run in the top of the first, however, the Lady Rams soon took the lead on a double by Makynlie Jones, who then scored on a wild pitch.
Kandrailia Nash reached on a single, and Kyleigh Scott hit an RBI single.
Amry Logan was the first out of the inning, popping out.
Saige Williams tacked on another RBI single, but Laura Ellen McGreger struck out looking to end the inning, and the game was far from a runaway at 6-1.
The top of the second saw the Lady Cats remaining scoreless, and the Lady Rams only tacked on one more run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Jones which brought Maddie Terrell home, bringing the score to 7-1.
The top of the third saw the Lady Wildcats possibly mounting a comeback, spurred by Kayden Huffman's solo home run to centerfield, which brought the score to 7-2.
This was followed by a double from Madison Martin and Lily Fowler being hit by a pitch.
However, the two runners were left stranded and the momentum was lost.
The bottom of the third saw the Lady Rams pulling away and eventually ending the game by reaching the 15 point deficit in three innings.
The first runner was Logan, who reached on a single.
She was brought home on an RBI double from Williams.
McGreger walked, and Terrell hit a single.
Kiersten Perkins brought home a run on an RBI single and so did Jones.
Nash reached on a single and Scott brought home another run.
Addie Lucius walked and Logan brought all of the runners home on an RBI triple.
She then scored on a wild pitch to end the game, 17-2.