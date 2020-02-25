HOUSTON • The Division Champion Lady Toppers took to their home court on Monday, Feb. 17 for the first round of the playoffs. They took on the North Panola Cougars.
The Lady Toppers were slow starting out, and they made some mistakes, however, they eventually found their groove mid-1st quarter, bringing the score to 13-5 at the end of the quarter. They were explosive on defense, making several great plays. They had numerous steals and takeaways in the game, it was quite impressive to watch.
They added on to this lead in the second quarter, adding 16 points, heading into the locker room at halftime leading 29-19.
The Lady Toppers performed for a nearly full house on the home side. They had several plays which resulted in eruptions of applause, something every team strives for.
North Panola was good at driving the ball, however, with the versatility of the Lady Toppers, and their ability to dominate on both sides of the ball, it amounted to nothing. They did keep it close, but ultimately, the Lady Toppers would go on to win by a score of 61-44, making them the first Lady Toppers basketball team to advance past the first round since 2011.
The Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Amber Mcintosh, with 22 points on the night. She was followed by Janyola Jones and Michael Ann Chandler with eight points apiece and Nae Nae Parker and McKayla Crowley with six.
They would go on to face the Kossuth Aggies at Houston on Friday, Feb. 21, for the second round.
The second round saw a Lady Toppers team that seemed ever so slightly off their game. They missed almost all of their free throws and struggled with putting points on the board. They would ultimately fall to Kossuth by a score of 60-47.
However, there were several questionable/missed calls as well.
As far as the game itself, the Lady Toppers have no reason to hang their head. They performed reasonably well, and they did make several runs that seemed like they would come back, especially at the end. However, fouls and free throws would allow the Lady Aggies to pull away again.
The Lady Toppers, unlike in the previous post-season games, were behind most of the game as opposed to being the leader. They only put a few points on the board in the second quarter, and that is when Kossuth really pulled away.
As previously said, the Lady Toppers should hold their heads high. A division championship is nothing to scoff at, nor is defeating the number one seed to get there.
After having an up and down season, then coming back and making it to the second round of playoffs for the first time since 2011, the Lady Toppers put up a performance that they and Houston can all be proud of.